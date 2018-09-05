Sunderland fans deliver overwhelming verdict on Denver Hume's starting chances for Fleetwood

Denver Hume is in line for a Sunderland start on Saturday afternoon - and fans have backed the youngster to earn a start.

The 22-year-old impressed in an unfamiliar right-back position during the Black Cats' Checkatrade Trophy opener against Stoke City - earning praise from manager Jack Ross.

And following on from his standout performance, Sunderland fans have backed the academy product to earn a starting place against Fleetwood Town on Saturday afternoon.

The Cod Army travel to the Stadium of Light in a traditional 3pm kick-off as Ross' side look to continue their unbeaten start to the League One campaign.

Ross, though, will be without Bryan Oviedo who has jetted off on international duty with Costa Rica.

Questions remain over the fitness of Adam Matthews, meaning that Hume could be handed an opportunity on either side of the back four.

With Ross facing a selection dilemma, we quizzed Sunderland fans over in our live blog yesterday on whether they would start Hume.

And the response was overwhelming, with 83% of the 1160 fans polled believing that Hume had earned a chance.

It's perhaps no surprise after an energetic display against the Potters which saw him offer plenty going forward while remaining solid at the back.

Of course, the final decision lies with Ross - but Sunderland fans are keen to see the youngster handed a start.