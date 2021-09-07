Sunderland fans deliver damning Will Grigg verdict - and have say on Jack Diamond and Anthony Patterson loan calls

That’s according to the latest results from our Echo SAFC summer survey following the transfer window closing.

On deadline day, Sunderland completed the loan signings of German pair Leon Dajaku and Thorbert Hoffman to bolster head coach Lee Johnson’s options.

Goalkeeper Hoffman became the Black Cats’ ninth signing, following the arrivals of Corry Evans, Callum Doyle, Alex Pritchard, Dennis Cirkin, Frederik Alves, Niall Huggins, Nathan Broadhead and Dajaku.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland striker Will Grigg joined Rotherham United on loan. Picture by Frank Reid.

It was also busy with outgoings with Will Grigg joining Rotherham United on loan, Josh Hawkes moving to Tranmere Rovers on loan and Jack Diamond signing for Harrogate Town on loan.

As part of the Echo summer transfer window survey, we asked readers for their views on the club’s transfer decisions.

Do you think Will Grigg can still have a future at Sunderland after his loan move to Rotherham?

A whopping 96.3% of fans that responded to our survey answered ‘No, he needs to move on and only has a year left on deal’.

With Grigg in the final year of his Sunderland deal and on loan until the end of the campaign, it would appear his time at the Stadium of Light is finally edging to a conclusion.

Just 3.4% felt he could still have a Sunderland future depending on how his loan panned out.

Do you think Sunderland should have sought a loan deal for Anthony Patterson in the summer window?

With Sunderland adding Thorbert Hoffman to their goalkeeping options on deadline day, Johnson now has Lee Burge and Patterson also competing for that No1 jersey.

National League clubs can still sign players on loan so Patterson could yet secure a loan move.

And 53.6% feel he would benefit from a loan spell. Meanwhile, 46.4% felt he has a role to play for Sunderland this season.

Should Jack Diamond have been loaned out?

Diamond has returned to League Two Harrogate Town on loan for the season and the majority of readers have backed that decision. An overwhelming 82.7% stated: ‘Yes, he needs regular game time and wasn’t guaranteed it here.’

Diamond will be hoping to impress and cement his cause for a regular Sunderland spot upon his return.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.