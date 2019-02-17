Sunderland fans call for Chris Maguire recall as Luton and Barnsley win again: League One winners and losers

Sunderland came from two goals down to salvage a point against Accrington Stanley on Friday night - but how did their promotion rivals fare in League One?

We take a closer look at this weekend's winners and losers, as well as some of the stories you might have missed.

It was confirmed earlier this week that the ex-Sunderland striker would remain Lutons manager for the rest of the season. A 2-1 win at Fleetwood saw the Hatters maintain a six-point gap at the top of League One.

The Sunderland forward hasnt started a league game since January 19 but made a big impact after coming off the bench against Accrington Stanley. Many fans will now hope Maguire is recalled against Gillingham on Tuesday night.

Southend came back from three goals down to draw 3-3 with Portsmouth, thanks to Coxs hat-trick at Roots Hall. The Shrimpers equaliser came three minutes from time after Cox played a neat one-two with Timothee Dieng.

Woodrow scored his second successive league double as Barnsley beat Wycombe 2-1 at Oakwell. The Tykes have now opened up a five-point gap between themselves and third-place Pompey.

A 1-0 win at Oxford saw Ferguson claim the first win of his third spell at Posh. Ivan Toney scored his 19th goal of the season as Peterborough moved to within one point of the top six.

Pompey have now gone six league games without a win, after blowing a 3-0 lead at Southend. Kenny Jacketts side are now five points adrift of the top two, having played the same number of games as second-place Barnsley.

The hero on Tuesday night, Baldwin struggled against Accrington, conceding a first-half penalty for a desperate lunge. Stanleys front two, Billy Kee and Paul Smyth, were a handful all evening.

The Wycombe defender was sent off in stoppage-time after pulling Cameron McGeehans hair in the closing stages of Wanderers defeat at Barnsley.

Lee Bowyers side remain in the top six but have now won just one of their last four league games. A goalless draw against Blackpool saw the Addicks drop more points at the Valley.