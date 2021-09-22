The Black Cats have already defeated Port Vale and Blackpool in the Carabao Cup so far this season.

Goals from Nathan Broadhead and Luke O’Nien either side of half-time saw the Black Cats progress after Lee Johnson made eight changes to his side.

Here, though, we take a look at some of the more interesting talk from around the web ahead:

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

General view inside the stadium prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol City at Hillsborough Stadium.

Disorder breaks out at ground of Sunderland’s rivals

Some fans were denied entry to Sheffield Wednesday’s ground because of disorder, according to our sister paper the Sheffield Star.

The incident occurred ahead of the Owls’ clash against Shrewsbury on League One last weekend.

Mobile phone footage captured outside a pub near Hillsborough before the clash showed a group of men knocking another man to the ground in the middle of the road and kicking him as he was down.

The attackers then fled the scene in Sheffield.

Sunderland fans give director a lift to Wigan Atheltic game

Supporters ended up extending their generosity to one of the club’s non-executive directors.

Sky Sports presenter and Sunderland fan was appointed by Stewart Donald and has retained his position following Kyril Louis-Dreyfus’ takeover.

But Jones found himself stranded whilst on his way to take in Sunderland’s clash against Wigan Athletic in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

Speaking on Twitter, Jones said: “Big thankyou to Sunderland fans Darren and Gary who let me jump in their taxi to the Wigan stadium tonight when I was stranded without cash … even though they thought I was a Wigan fan Top lads!”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.