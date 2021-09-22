Sunderland fans' BIG favour to stranded director as rivals experience violent disorder at ground
Sunderland defeated Wigan Athletic in the Carabao Cup yesterday evening.
The Black Cats have already defeated Port Vale and Blackpool in the Carabao Cup so far this season.
Goals from Nathan Broadhead and Luke O’Nien either side of half-time saw the Black Cats progress after Lee Johnson made eight changes to his side.
Here, though, we take a look at some of the more interesting talk from around the web ahead:
Disorder breaks out at ground of Sunderland’s rivals
Some fans were denied entry to Sheffield Wednesday’s ground because of disorder, according to our sister paper the Sheffield Star.
The incident occurred ahead of the Owls’ clash against Shrewsbury on League One last weekend.
Mobile phone footage captured outside a pub near Hillsborough before the clash showed a group of men knocking another man to the ground in the middle of the road and kicking him as he was down.
The attackers then fled the scene in Sheffield.
Sunderland fans give director a lift to Wigan Atheltic game
Supporters ended up extending their generosity to one of the club’s non-executive directors.
Sky Sports presenter and Sunderland fan was appointed by Stewart Donald and has retained his position following Kyril Louis-Dreyfus’ takeover.
But Jones found himself stranded whilst on his way to take in Sunderland’s clash against Wigan Athletic in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.
Speaking on Twitter, Jones said: “Big thankyou to Sunderland fans Darren and Gary who let me jump in their taxi to the Wigan stadium tonight when I was stranded without cash … even though they thought I was a Wigan fan Top lads!”