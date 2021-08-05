Lionel Messi of Argentina

A Barcelona club statement read: “Despite FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi having reached an agreement and the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles (Spanish Liga regulations).

“As a result of this situation, Messi shall not be staying on at FC Barcelona. Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club will ultimately not be fulfilled.

“FC Barcelona wholeheartedly expresses its gratitude to the player for his contribution to the aggrandisement of the club and wishes him all the very best for the future in his personal and professional life.”

Here, though, we take a look at Sunderland supporters’ funny reaction to the biggest story in the sporting landscape at the moment:

@_CrosbyM: “So this is why we’ve barely brought anyone in, it all makes sense now… #SAFC”

@ChristianLukeF1: “Could we not do a straight swap with Barca. Will Grigg for Messi, I mean haway, I bet the Barca fans are clamming to sing Will Griggs on Fire. Bargain. #safc”

@Dyl164: “Stick him up top with Ross Stewart, doesn’t get in over Grigg mind #safc.”

@TheRealAnthHunt: “#SAFC can he play full back?”

@KINGMAGUIRE_: “Sunderland pulled out of the race for Messi because we've got prime McGeady #SAFC.”

@RobLowe23: “Messi to cover our full back options then #safc.”