Four-and-a-half years after his departure for Bournemouth in the aftermath of the club’s relegation from the Premier League, the 39-year-old has signed a deal until the end of the season to try and haul the club out of the third tier at the fourth time of asking.

Sunderland and Defoe have been in advanced talks for over a fortnight following his departure from Rangers, and the deal accelerated rapidly on deadline day.

A number of League One clubs were interested in a deal but Defoe was always keen on returning to his former club in a bid to end his career on an emotional high.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - MARCH 05: Jermain Defoe of Sunderland looks on during the Premier League match between Sunderland and Manchester City at Stadium of Light on March 5, 2017 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

But how have Sunderland fans reacted to the stunning news? Here, we take a look:

Wyn Scott: “Defoe coming back home He will be a brilliant example for the whole team &amazing example to the young players in the team.”

Sandra Hodgson: “Brilliant well done Kristian & KLD & all concerned in making this happen. Take a bow Welcome home Jermain.”

Christopher Lynch: “Speakman has pulled off a blinder since joining the club regarding transfers mind!”

David Hall: “He will become a true legend if he makes the difference that gets us promoted.”

Jay Watson: “Absolutely buzzing good to see Defoe back where he belongs.”

Cliff Evans: “The perfect painkiller for last Saturday, welcome home Jermain.”

Adam Kennerley: “Just as I was heading to bed the club announce Defoe is back, now I’m wide awake.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.