Sunderland fans are all saying the same thing about Manchester City loanee after Hearts victory

A brace from Aiden McGeady handed the Black Cats victory at Tynecastle after a controlled and encouraging performance.

But it was the performance of loanee Callum Doyle that got supporters talking, with the young loanee impressing in his first outing.

And here’s what fans were saying about the result and performance on social media – with Doyle’s showing gaining particular attention:

@braddfearnleyy said: “Very impressed with Callum Doyle on his debut. Reads the game well and is calm on the ball, bailed Flanagan out a few times which he’ll have to do a few more times over the season. Looks to be a great addition”

@woodylad83 added: “Hard to say after 65 mins of a friendly but my word that you young lad doyle from city looks some player. Never put a foot wrong tackles well reads the game fantastic and is composed on the ball”

@EddyGray19 commented: “Now we see why we sign a 17 year old centre half from Man City. Looks our best defender already”

@jimmmyreay tweeted: “Obv can’t read too much into it but first half especially that was great. Good footy and nicely taken goals. Onwards”

@elliot_d_p posted: “Might only be pre-season but impressed with what was on display, expecially considering Hearts season has started”

@Philip_RJ89 added: “That was a decent run-out. Lots of encouraging performances (Doyle, Dyce, Patterson) and the kind of quality we’ve come to expect from McGeady. Lynden Gooch looked sharp, too. Plenty to be positive about, I’d say!”

