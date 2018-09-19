Sunderland fan verdict on whether Cats need another striker after Charlie Wyke injury blow

Three quarters of fans believe Sunderland need to bring in another striker following Charlie Wyke's injury blow.

Jack Ross is relying on 19-year-old top scorer Josh Maja and Jerome Sinclair to shoulder the striking responsibility after Wyke was ruled out for up to two months with knee ligament damage.

Charlie Wyke is carried from the field on a stretcher.

Chris Maguire can also play up front, though he is usually deployed out wide or in the No.10 role.

We asked fans whether Sunderland needed to bring in another striker and 74 per cent said yes, with the club short on attacking options.

Meanwhile, 26 per cent said not and they were happy with the other options.

Further options are limited for Ross after the transfer window for loan signings closed at the end of August.

Sunderland do, however, have the option of signing free agents to help fill the void provided they were a free agent prior to the August 31 deadline.

However, finances will dictate that given Sunderland failed to move on high earners Didier Ndong, Lee Cattermole and Bryan Oviedo and the wage bill remains high.