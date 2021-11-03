The Black Cats struggled to get going at Hillsborough despite the backing of nearly 4,000 travelling fans and were punished as the Owls coasted to a 3-0 win.

The game was one of Sunderland’s fixtures in hand over the side’s above them in the table but now Johnson’s side must go back to the drawing board and turn their attention to cup competitions.

The Black Cats return to Wearside this weekend for the visit of Mansfield Town in the FA Cup but here, we round-up everything that’s been happening at the Stadium of Light throughout the day.

Sunderland Ladies are back in Continental Cup action this midweek against Blackburn Rovers. (Photo credit Chris Fryatt)

Sunderland fan groups recognised

Despite a disappointing time on the field of late it has been positive off it for a selection of Sunderland’s fan groups after they were shortlisted for awards by the Football Supporters Association.

The FSA this week announced the shortlists for their 2021 awards which includes Sunderland podcast ‘Wise Men Say’ in the ‘Club Podcast of the Year’ category.

Gareth Barker, co-founder of Wise Men Say, said: “We are flattered and delighted to be nominated for such a prestigious award.

“The podcast is a labour of love that has afforded us the opportunity to meet some great people, make new friends and have a laugh over the last eight years in spite of the actual football. Thanks so much to those who nominated us.”

Additionally, long-standing Sunderland fanzine ‘A Love Supreme’ has also been recognised by the FSA panel in their ‘Fanzine of the Year’ category.

It’s the 32nd time in which ALS has been nominated with the popular fanzine winning the award on eight occasions. The fanzine sent out a tweet thanking Sunderland supporters ‘for making ALS what it is.’

Both awards will be decided by a panel of judges ahead of the awards ceremony later this month in London.

Ladies prepare for cup test

Sunderland Ladies are looking to continue their positive start to their Continental Cup campaign when they visit Blackburn Rovers Ladies on Thursday.

The Black Cats make the trip to Lancashire hoping to add to their penalty success over Sheffield United last time out in the competition.

Mel Reay’s side returned to winning ways in the championship on Sunday with a hard fought victory over Charlton Athletic thanks to Grace McCatty’s goal and the Sunderland head coach is hoping to build on that performance.

“We’re looking forward to the game, especially because of the result and performance we had on Sunday,” said Reay.

“Obviously, we’re looking to continue that momentum, but the squad will be freshened up and players will be given an opportunity.

“There will be some rotation in the squad, and it’s important for everyone to get minutes because anyone could be needed at any point in the season.”

Some of that rotation may see the likes of Holly Manders and youngster Grace Ede given another opportunity having featured in the previous tie with the Blades last month while new signing Iris Achterhof remains unavailable due to personal reasons and Emily Hutchinson misses out as she awaits results of a scan for a knee injury.

The Black Cats have already squared off with Rovers this season, winning 2-0 at the Stadium of Light in September.

