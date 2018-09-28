Sunderland fan blog: Why Denver Hume is racing ahead of Bryan Oviedo

Denver Hume should live the life of Bryan!

With Josh Maja already proving if you’re good enough, you’re old enough, it’s time Jack Ross firmly established young Denver Hume as Sunderland’s first choice left-back.

Despite having only six senior appearances to his name, Hume, 22, has simply performed better than Bryan Oviedo – never mind Oviedo being a former Premier League player, Costa Rica international and 2018 World Cup star.

Having looked better with every appearance, Hume’s driven cross for Maja against Rochdale on Saturday gave the Northumberland lad his maiden first-team assist.

And, for me, the sight of Maja racing towards Hume to thank him should become a regular sight at the Stadium of Light.

As well as being effective going forward, academy product Hume looks more solid defensively than Oviedo, who was dropped after Sunderland’s first league defeat of the season at Burton Albion.

Don’t get me wrong – fair play to Oviedo for knuckling down to play in League One, rather than do a Didier Ndong or Papy D.

But in Hume, we have a player who can not only replace Oviedo if someone offers decent money for the older man in January, but should stay ahead of him in the pecking order between now and then.

