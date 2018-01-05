Sunderland face injury crisis as entire team ruled out of Middlesbrough FA Cup clash

Chris Coleman is without almost an entire team ahead of the Saturday lunchtime trip to Middlesbrough in the FA Cup third round.

Goalkeepers aside, Coleman has NINE players unavailable to him while there are serious doubts over FOUR others ahead of the Riverside clash (KO 1pm).

The Sunderland boss has already confirmed Jason Steele will start in goal after impressing in training at the Academy of Light, with Robbin Ruiter rested for the game against their North East rivals.

In terms of outfield players, Coleman is without full back Adam Matthews (calf), defender Lamine Kone (knee), Lynden Gooch (hamstring), Lee Cattermole (thigh), Darron Gibson (groin), Didier Ndong (ankle), Jack Rodwell (hamstring), Jonny Williams (shoulder) and long-term injury victim Duncan Watmore (knee).

There are also serious doubts over midfielder Paddy McNair (groin), defender Marc Wilson (calf), and striker Lewis Grabban (calf) with the Bournemouth loanee missing the bulk of the festive fixtures.

Aiden McGeady (calf) has trained but will also be assessed by Coleman and his medical team.

Possible SAFC team: Steele, Jones, O'Shea, Browning, Oviedo, Love, Honeyman, McManaman, McGeady, Vaughan, Maja.