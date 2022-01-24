Here is all the latest transfer gossip from the Stadium of Light and beyond:

Sunderland ‘eye’ Spurs winger

Sunderland are lining up a move for Tottenham Hotspur youngster Jack Clarke - according to reports.

Clarke signed for Spurs in 2019 having impressed after coming through the youth set-up at Elland Road but he has yet to make his Premier League debut at Spurs.

Clarke has made appearances in the FA Cup and Europa Conference League, as well as playing three times in the Papa John’s Trophy this season, grabbing a goal and an assist against Oxford United and Stevenage respectively.

The 21-year-old has previously had spells on loan in the Championship at Leeds United, QPR and Stoke City.

The Black Cats have already added a player from the Premier League to their squad this month with Manchester City loanee Patrick Roberts joining the squad until the end of the season.

Tottenham Hotspur winger Jack Clarke is reportedly a target for Sunderland (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Championship side lead race for Black Cats target

Preston North End are expected to confirm the capture of Aston Villa’s Cameron Archer today, beating off competition from the Championship and League One for the youngster.

Sunderland had been linked with a loan move for Archer with Charlton Athletic, Portsmouth, Sheffield Wednesday and Lincoln City also interested in the striker.

Derby County were also reportedly interested in the 20-year-old, however, it appears that Ryan Lowe’s connection with Steven Gerrard means that Preston lead the way.

Archer will join Deepdale on a short-term loan until the end of the campaign and hopes will be high that he can help fire Preston away from the bottom half of the Championship.

Pompey ‘keeper on brink of exit

Portsmouth goalkeeper Alex Bass could be on the move to Bradford City this month after he was left out of the squad that faced Sunderland on Saturday.

The Black Cats ran out 1-0 winners at the Stadium of Light, courtesy of a late first-half goal from Elliot Embleton.

Bass could only watch on as his side were unable to find an equaliser and with just seven appearances to his name all season, with just one coming in the league, it is believed that Bass may find himself moving away from Fratton Park.

