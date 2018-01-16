Sunderland eye swoop for Manchester City striker; Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund all make the headlines

Have your say

Sunderland boss Chris Coleman has been credited with an interest in promising Manchester City striker Lukas Nmecha.

The 19-year-old made his first-team debut for Pep Guardiola against Leicester in the Carabao Cup last month and is said to be available for loan.

Meanwhile, Didier Ndong’s future at Sunderland remains up in the air, with French side Toulouse the latest side to be linked with a move this month.

The Gabon international midfielder is subject of interest from Premier League side Watford, who want him on loan.

Meanwhile, Manchester United forward Henrikh Mkhitaryan, 28, is open to the idea of a move to London to join Arsenal. (Mirror)

Mkhitaryan’s agent Mino Raiola says his client holds the key to Manchester United’s pursuit of 29-year-old forward Alexis Sanchez. (Times)

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has serious concerns about signing the temperament of 28-year-old Borussia Dortmund forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. (Star)

Tottenham are among the clubs interested in signing highly rated Norwich midfielder James Maddison, 21. (London Evening Standard)

Newcastle forward Dwight Gayle, 27, has been linked with a £15m move to Championship side Fulham. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Arsenal are in talks to sign Borussia Dortmund and Gabon forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as a replacement 29-year-old Chile forward Alexis Sanchez. (Mirror)

The Gunners are pressing ahead with a £53m move for 28-year-old Aubameyang. (Mail)

And Jose Mourinho says he is “not confident but not unconfident” of bringing Sanchez to Manchester United. (Mirror)

Chelsea have also entered the race for Sanchez but United are confident that offering Henrikh Mkhitaryan, 28, as part of the deal would make them favourites. (Telegraph)

Real Madrid and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, wants to return to Manchester United. (As.com - in Spanish)

Midfielder Emre Can, 24, says he has not signed an agreement to join Juventus in the summer and that he is still talking to Liverpool about extending his stay at Anfield. (Times )

Swansea City have held talks with Atletico Madrid over deals to bring 30-year-old France forward Kevin Gameiro and Argentina midfielder Nicolas Gaitan, 29, to south Wales during the January window. (Wales Online)

Everton are trying to complete a £20m deal for 28-year-old Arsenal and England winger Theo Walcott this week. (Mirror)

Bournemouth have approached Arsenal about bringing Walcott to the south coast on loan for the rest of the season. (Sun)

La Liga side Sevilla are confident of securing a loan move for 24-year-old Chelsea and Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi. (ESPN)

A move to the Premier League would interest 25-year-old Marseille and Guinea midfielder Bouna Sarr, who is a target for Leicester. (L’Equipe - in French)

New Wales boss Ryan Giggs is weighing up an approach to make former Manchester United team-mate Paul Scholes part of his backroom staff. (Mail)

West Ham fear their England striker Andy Carroll has had his head turned by the prospect of a loan move to Chelsea. (Mirror)