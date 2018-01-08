Sunderland eye striker as Manchester United ace set to leave; Liverpool, Man City, Arsenal make transfer headlines

Have your say

Sunderland are continuing their bid for a striker to replace Lewis Grabban – but a Championship rival is ready to pounce on an in-demand frontman.

Elsewhere in the Championship, some of the Black Cats rivals have been linked with loan deal this window.

Sheffield United, in particular, are set to move for Manchester United striker James Wilson, 22, and Wolves midfielder Lee Evans, 23, according to our sister title the Sheffield Star.

Wilson has had a knee injury and needs game time – could he also be an option for Chris Coleman?

Meanwhile, reports claim Leeds United have made Club Brugge’s Belgian left-back Laurens de Bock, 25, their top target this month.

Elsewhere, Philippe Coutinho’s mega-money move from Liverpool to Barcelona has attracted the most attention. Here’s a pick of headlines from today’s media.

Juventus are ready to challenge Manchester United for the summer signing of Mesut Ozil if the 29-year-old German is not sold by Arsenal this month. (Corriere dello Sport via Mail)

RB Leipzig will resist any attempt from Liverpool to bring 22-year-old midfielder Naby Keita to Anfield this month. (Liverpool Echo)

Chelsea have no interest in selling Ruben Loftus-Cheek in the summer and still regard the 21-year-old as part of their long-term plans, although Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson is keen to sign him permanently. (London Evening Standard)

France striker Antoine Griezmann, 26, will demand £400,000 a week to reject Barcelona and join Manchester United from Atletico Madrid. (Sun)

Chelsea want Borussia Monchengladbach and Belgium forward Thorgan Hazard, 24, to join brothers Eden, 27, and Kylian, 22, at Stamford Bridge. (Bild - in German)

Liverpool want Monaco and France forward Thomas Lemar, 22, to replace 25-year-old Barcelona-bound playmaker Philippe Coutinho - and are ready to try to make it happen this month. (Mirror)

Liverpool will attempt to bring Guinea and RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita’s move to Anfield forward from the summer and are willing to pay more to get the 22-year-old in January. (Telegraph)

Real Madrid’s top transfer targets in the summer will be two Chelsea and Belgium players - winger Eden Hazard, 27, and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, 25 - but they will wait for Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane, with the 24-year-old a long-term target for the Spanish club. (Sky Sports)

Brazilian winger Lucas Moura, 25, wants to leave Paris St-Germain and join Manchester United this month. (Telefoot via Express)

Former Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu, 23, needs to “wait for his chance” at Barcelona amid rumours Inter Milan want the Spaniard, according to the Catalan club’s sporting relations manager. (Bein Sports via Football Italia)

Bournemouth are set to sign Colchester United’s top scorer Sammie Szmodics, 22, with the English midfielder costing the Cherries about £1m. (Star)

Leicester City are close to their first signing of the January transfer window - Mali forward Fousseni Diabate. The Foxes have agreed a £1.7m fee for the 22-year-old, who plays for French Ligue 2 side Gazelec Ajaccio. (Leicester Mercury)

Liverpool are set to sign Riyad Mahrez, with the 26-year-old Leicester City and Algeria forward expected to have a medical on Sunday. (Bein Sports)

Manchester City are set to put in a £25m bid for Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez, 29, but that move could put an end to their interest in Real Sociedad defender Inigo Martinez, 25. (Sunday Mirror)