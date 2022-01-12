Lee Johnson’s side slipped to a disappointing 3-1 defeat last night with old-boy Chris Maguire coming back to haunt the Black Cats.

It is expected to be a tight battle for promotion in League One this season and moves this window could be the difference between success and failure come May.

Here, we take a look at all the very latest transfer gossip surrounding Sunderland:

Black Cats ‘eye’ Posh striker

Sunderland could be plotting an audacious bid to bring Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris to the Stadium of Light.

According to TalkSport’s Alex Crook, as picked up in the Peterborough Telegraph, Lee Johnson is reportedly a big fan of the striker who netted 31 times during Posh’s promotion winning campaign last season.

However, one stumbling block to a deal is that if a deal were to happen, then a fee of around £6m may be required.

Jonson Clarke-Harris of Peterborough United scoring against Sheffield United (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Peterborough’s Director of Football, Barry Fry, dismissed reports that the club were looking to offload the striker this window.

Trio chase Burnley youngster

Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Hull City are all reportedly interested in securing the services of Burnley defender Anthony Glennon.

The 22-year-old is currently on loan at League 2 side Barrow and with his contract at Turf Moor expiring in the summer, the trio named above are all reportedly keeping tabs on his progress with a view to a potential summer move.

Glennon has played three times for Burnley with all of his appearances coming in the Carabao Cup.

