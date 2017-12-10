Sunderland duo set to sign for Scottish side Falkirk

Scottish side Falkirk are set to raid Sunderland for reinforcements - with duo Andrew Nelson and Tommy Robson on their radar.

The Black Cats pair are ready to join the Scottish Championship side when the transfer window opens next month.

Andrew Nelson had a spell on loan at Hartlepool

Falkirk, who are second-bottom in the table, are desperate to strengthen their squad after a dismal start to the season.

Manager Paul Hartley has scouted Sunderland Under-23s games, including the recent 2-0 defeat against Swansea City, and is ready to move for both Nelson and Robson.

Striker Nelson had a 28-day loan at National League side Harrogate Town this season, and will offer Hartley another option up front where the Bairns have struggled for goals this term.

Robson, meanwhile, has been out of favour at the Academy of Light since he returned from a loan spell at Irish side Limerick last season, and there are suggestions he may join Falkirk on a free transfer next month.

The Stanley-born left-back made his Premier League debut in the final game of the 2015-16 season at Watford, coming on as a substitute in the 2-2 draw at Watford, but that was his only first-team appearance.

He spent time on trial at Hibernian last season, before joining Limerick on loan, where he played 17 times.

Hartley, who took over as Falkirk boss in October, has yet to win a game, and is looking to remodel his squad. He only has one natural left-back at his disposal, 18-year-old Tony Gallagher, while they have scored just nine league goals this season, with top scorers Jordan McGhee and Joe McKee both having a mere two goals apiece.