Sunderland duo set to miss Birmingham City while Everton-target Lamine Kone faces another four weeks out

Sunderland duo Bryan Oviedo and Paddy McNair are expected to miss the visit of Birmingham City this weekend.

The pair have both been sidelined since the start of the month and are set to be missing again for Saturday’s Championship game at the Stadium of Light.

Lee Cattermole returns after serving a one-match ban but aside from that Chris Coleman is expected to have the same squad to pick from as the one that won 1-0 against Fulham last weekend.

Didier Ndong made his return from a knee injury in that game as a second half sub and he has trained well this week at the Academy of Light.

Coleman said: “I think this weekend will be a bit early for Bryan Oviedo and we don’t think Paddy McNair will be available either.

“Didier Ndong got 15 or 20 minutes at the weekend and has trained well today so that is quite positive.”

Meanwhile, Lamine Kone is not expected to return for at least another month.

The 28-year-old Ivory Coast international hasn’t played since the end of October after injuring his knee.

Coleman added: “Lamine Kone is out for another four weeks at least.

“Jack Rodwell is still working hard in training but not fit so we have pretty much got what we have got going into a big match this weekend.”

Ahead of the visit of bottom-of-the-table Birmingham, Coleman added: “You have to look at the next challenge and that is Birmingham City.

“I understand the emotion involved last weekend, I do and I can feel that and I was delighted for everybody.

“Kit [Symons] and myself have only been here a few weeks and we haven’t had to suffer like everyone else.

“I take loads of positives from the performance, the fans were brilliant, but it has gone.

“It is behind us. We have to look at the next challenge and take care of that. We are still in a position where we need to be far away from.

“Overall, the five games so far I am pleased with what I have seen. Is there room for improvement? Of course.”