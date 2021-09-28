Sunderland duo named in national squad leaving Oxford United clash on verge of postponement

But there was no place in the squad for Carl Winchester despite his excellent form at right-back for Lee Johnson’s side.

The call-ups, however, cast doubt over whether Sunderland’s clash with Oxford United at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, October 9 will go ahead.

Clubs in League One must have three international call-ups to request a postponement.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Corry Evans.

During the last international break, the Wearsiders’ clash with Sheffield Wednesday was rescheduled.

That’s after Evans and Flanagan were called up for Northern Ireland, whilst Niall Huggins was selected to play for Wales’ Under 23s team.

Callum Doyle was also included in the England Under-19 squad, while Cirkin was given the nod for England’s Under-20 squad.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.