Sunderland duo Lee Johnson and Carl Winchester nominated for Sky Bet League One manager and player of the month awards

The winners will be announced on Friday, it follows a successful month on the pitch for Sunderland in September as they battle for promotion back to the Championship.

The Sunderland head coach is up against Ryan Lowe (Plymouth Argyle), Liam Manning (MK Dons) and Leam Richardson (Wigan Athletic).

The Sky Bet nomination for the head coach read: “Lee Johnson (Sunderland)

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson.

“False dawns have abounded on Wearside in recent seasons, but Johnson has instilled confidence in his team and calmness in the stands. His side gained 10 points from four unbeaten games, which included a clinical 5-0 win over Cheltenham.”

Winchester, meanwhile, is up against Anthony Scully (Lincoln City) - winger, Cole Stockton (Morecambe) – striker and Scott Twine (MK Dons) – attacking midfielder.

The nomination for Winchester read: “Carl Winchester (Sunderland) – full-back

“Thrust into an unfamiliar right-back role in a Sunderland defence which kept two clean sheets in four games, he galloped forward at every turn to contribute an assist and two goals, the second one a winner against Bolton.”

All winners will be announced on Friday and the Sky Bet Manager of the Month judging panel comprises former Barnsley and Hartlepool United manager Danny Wilson, Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman; EFL Communications Director Mark Rowan, and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies.

The judging panel for the Sky Bet Player of the Month comprises Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman; EFL Communications Director Mark Rowan and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies.

