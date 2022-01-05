Sunderland duo Lee Johnson and Alex Pritchard shortlisted for League One awards

In December, Sunderland won 14 points from their six games to propel them into the automatic promotion places in League One.

And now head coach Johnson has been nominated for the monthly awards along with Pritchard, who has been a key player.

Johnson is up against John Coleman (Accrington Stanley), Leam Richardson (Wigan Athletic) and Paul Warne (Rotherham United).

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson.

Johnson’s nomination read: “Sunderland were the busiest team in League One in December. They made the most of their six games with a 14-point haul and a huge 17-3 goal differential as Johnson juggled his squad and lifted them to the top of the table.”

Meanwhile, Pritchard is battling with Dan Barlaser (Rotherham United) - midfielder, Craig MacGillivray (Charlton Athletic) – goalkeeper and Matty Taylor (Oxford United) - striker.

Pritchard’s nomination read: “One goal and four direct assists in six games do not describe the majesty of Sunderland’s creative heartbeat in their 17-goal haul. Rather, it is his intelligence and constant willingness to take players on before picking out a pass to slip in a teammate.”

