Sunderland duo Jack Ross and Lynden Gooch miss out on awards to Posh pair

Jack Ross and Lynden Gooch have missed out on the League One manager and player of the month awards.

Peterborough United are leading the way in League One and manager Steve Evans and star striker Jason Cummings have been rewarded for their excellent start.

A perfect August saw Evans' side collect 15 points, score 15 goals and sweep the opposition away with their attacking prowess.

Evans said: “The boys have worked incredibly hard, as everyone knows in football it is a new group.

"They have been terrific, they have gone about their business properly, and they have been backed with some terrific staff, hence why this award is in recognition to the staff and all the players, because they have been nothing short of outstanding.

“What we are trying to do now is just have a consistent approach, a real focus to work hard every day, and being able to get back on the bike when we fall off and we will fall off, but we have to make sure we fall off less than the others."

Cummings, with six goals and three assists to his name, added: "Any of the boys could have won this, so I will dedicate this to the boys as well.

"We have been unbelievable so far, and it is early doors so we don’t want to get too carried away, but hopefully it continues. It is the best start I have had so far and I am just enjoying my football at the moment."