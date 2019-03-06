Sunderland duo Jack Ross and Aiden McGeady nominated for League One awards

Have your say

Sunderland duo Jack Ross and Aiden McGeady have been nominated for the February manager and player of the month awards in League One.

The Black Cats didn’t lose any of their six league games last month, while defeating AFC Wimbledon, Gillingham and Bristol Rovers in the third tier.

Sunderland also drew with Oxford, Blackpool and Accrington Stanley, as the Wearsiders negotiated a hectic February schedule, which included five games in the space of 15 days.

Mick Harford of Luton, Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel and Plymouth’s Derek Adams have also been nominated for the manager’s award alongside Ross.

McGeady, too, has been recognised for his impressive performances last month, after registering four goals in six league games.

The Republic of Ireland winger scored in three consecutive matches against Accrington, Gillingham and Bristol Rovers, after netting the winner against Wimbledon at the start of February.

Southend striker Simon Cox, Barnsley goalkeeper Adam Davies and Fleetwood defender Harry Souttar have also been nominated for the player of the month award.