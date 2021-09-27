Lee Johnson’s side will be looking to make it six home wins on the spin to start the season after a hard-fought victory over Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

The Black Cats were made to work hard for their win against Ian Evatt’s Bolton side but we able to take all three points thanks to Carl Winchester’s close finish in the first half.

Here are some of the main talking points from the Stadium of Light

Carl Winchester has been named in the League One team of the week (Credit Martin Swinney).

Duo named in Team of the Week

Winchester has made right-back his own this season after the midfielder was made to fill in for the Black Cats.

But a number of impressive displays has seen the Northern Irishman earn a number of plaudits in the opening weeks of the season.

And the 28-year-old continued his fine form on Saturday scoring the winner against Bolton as the Black Cats remained level on points with leaders Wigan Athletic.

Winchester’s first half strike was enough to earn him a spot in the League One team of the week alongside teammate Ron-Thorben Hoffmann.

The German stopper has started all three league games since his arrival on transfer deadline day and kept his first clean sheet in red and white at the weekend.

Striker confident League One rivals ready to take off

Charlton Athletic striker Josh Davison is confident his Charlton side will soon start climbing the table after grabbing a late equaliser against Portsmouth at the weekend.

The Addicks have had a disappointing start to the new season currently in the bottom three with just one win from their opening nine games.

But Davison, who grabbed his first goal of the season on Saturday, believes it’s only a matter of time before they start climbing up the table.

Davison told LondonNews: “Look at the players we’ve got. Some of the names we’ve got. Unbelievable talent for League One.

“I think once we get some good results going and we start hitting on all cylinders, we’ll just fly. We just need that first result. It might take a bit of luck but if we get that we’ll be off and running.”

