Search

Sunderland drawn away to Middlesbrough in FA Cup

Chris Coleman takes his Sunderland side to Middlesbrough in early January.
Chris Coleman takes his Sunderland side to Middlesbrough in early January.
0
Have your say

Sunderland have been handed a trip to Middlesbrough in the third round of the FA Cup.

The teams met last month in the Championship on Teesside, with Boro emerging 1-0 winners thanks to an early Marcus Tavernier goal.

Other ties see Newcastle United at home to League Two Luton Town.

The most eye-catching game sees Liverpool host Everton at Anfield in a Merseyside derby.

FA CUP THIRD-ROUND DRAW: Ipswich v Sheffield United, Watford v Bristol City, Birmingham v Burton, Liverpool v Everton, Brighton v Crystal Palace, Aston Villa v Woking or Peterborough, Bournemouth v AFC Fylde or Wigan, Coventry v Stoke, Newport v Leeds, Bolton v Huddersfield, Port Vale or Yeovil v Bradford, Nottingham Forest v Arsenal, Brentford v Notts County, QPR v MK Dons, Manchester United v Derby, Forest Green or Exeter v West Brom, Doncaster v Slough Town or Rochdale, Tottenham v AFC Wimbledon, Middlesbrough v Sunderland, Fleetwood or Hereford v Leicester, Blackburn or Crewe v Hull, Cardiff v Mansfield, Manchester City v Burnley, Shrewsbury v West Ham, Wolves v Swansea, Stevenage v Reading, Newcastle v Luton, Millwall v Barnsley, Fulham v Southampton, Wycombe v Preston, Norwich v Chelsea, Gillingham or Carlisle v Sheffield Wednesday. Ties to be played January 5-7