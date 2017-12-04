Sunderland drawn away to Middlesbrough in FA Cup

Have your say

Sunderland have been handed a trip to Middlesbrough in the third round of the FA Cup.

The teams met last month in the Championship on Teesside, with Boro emerging 1-0 winners thanks to an early Marcus Tavernier goal.

Other ties see Newcastle United at home to League Two Luton Town.

The most eye-catching game sees Liverpool host Everton at Anfield in a Merseyside derby.

FA CUP THIRD-ROUND DRAW: Ipswich v Sheffield United, Watford v Bristol City, Birmingham v Burton, Liverpool v Everton, Brighton v Crystal Palace, Aston Villa v Woking or Peterborough, Bournemouth v AFC Fylde or Wigan, Coventry v Stoke, Newport v Leeds, Bolton v Huddersfield, Port Vale or Yeovil v Bradford, Nottingham Forest v Arsenal, Brentford v Notts County, QPR v MK Dons, Manchester United v Derby, Forest Green or Exeter v West Brom, Doncaster v Slough Town or Rochdale, Tottenham v AFC Wimbledon, Middlesbrough v Sunderland, Fleetwood or Hereford v Leicester, Blackburn or Crewe v Hull, Cardiff v Mansfield, Manchester City v Burnley, Shrewsbury v West Ham, Wolves v Swansea, Stevenage v Reading, Newcastle v Luton, Millwall v Barnsley, Fulham v Southampton, Wycombe v Preston, Norwich v Chelsea, Gillingham or Carlisle v Sheffield Wednesday. Ties to be played January 5-7