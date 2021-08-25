Sunderland draw League One opposition in Carabao Cup third round
Sunderland will travel to Wigan Athletic in the third round of the Carabao Cup.
The Black Cats beat Championship outfit Blackpool 3-2 on Tuesday night after beating Port Vale in the first round.
Lee Johnson’s side netted around £22,000 from the game at Port Vale.
The attendance at Bloomfield Road was 5,756 with the average ticket price roughly £15 for the clash.
That means Sunderland and Blackpool netted somewhere in the region of £38,000 each with the EFL taking home around £8,500.
In total, Sunderland have pocketed approximately £60,000 from their two Carabao Cup wins so far.
The tie will take place on the week commencing September 20.