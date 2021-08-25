Sunderland draw League One opposition in Carabao Cup third round

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

The Black Cats beat Championship outfit Blackpool 3-2 on Tuesday night after beating Port Vale in the first round.

Lee Johnson’s side netted around £22,000 from the game at Port Vale.

The attendance at Bloomfield Road was 5,756 with the average ticket price roughly £15 for the clash.

That means Sunderland and Blackpool netted somewhere in the region of £38,000 each with the EFL taking home around £8,500.

In total, Sunderland have pocketed approximately £60,000 from their two Carabao Cup wins so far.