Sunderland 'down to bare bones' at Wolves as Chris Coleman offers injury update on FOUR key players

Sunderland are "down to the bare bones" for their trip to Wolves, according to boss Chris Coleman.

Coleman today confirmed the Black Cats head to the Championship leaders without the services of full-back Brian Oviedo, who will miss two to three weeks.

Added to that the game has come around too soon for duo Didier Ndong and Billy Jones, despite the pair returning to light training with the full first-team squad this morning.

Midfielder Paddy McNair also misses out, with Coleman revealing the Northern Irishman will be out for a week.

Ahead of the visit to Molineux, Coleman said: "After last Saturday we have lost Brian Oviedo for 2-3 weeks.

"Paddy McNair is another week before joining in.

"Jones joined in a light training session, so did Ndong - but they are nowhere near ready to play. Both came though OK but not ready to be involved."

Reflecting on the situation ahead of an already difficult trip to the Midlands, Coleman continued: "It is where we are.

"I think if we look forward it will give younger ones a taste of it.

"Some have experience, they will get more. That's how they will get better.

"It is a huge challenge. A great game.

"We are down to our bare bones but still a great game, big crowd good atmosphere.

"It is what it is but it is a challenge."