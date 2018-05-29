Sunderland director reveals huge response to season ticket offer and how it will boost Jack Ross' transfer kitty

Sunderland AFC's executive director Charlie Methven has thanked supporters after the club sold an additional 1,000 season tickets in just two days.

And he has pledged that as much of the season ticket money 'as possible' will go towards helping Jack Ross strengthen his squad ahead of the League One campaign, adding: "In short, more season cards sold will equal better players on the pitch."

Sunderland owner Stewart Donald is hoping to sell 20,000 season tickets this summer and has extended the early bird deadline to help achieve that figure.

Over 1,000 season cards were sold across the Bank Holiday weekend, with the ticket office open on Saturday and Monday to take the total sold to just over 17,000 so far.

Methven, said: "Stewart and I would like to thank the hundreds and hundreds of people who answered our call to arms and bought season cards over the Bank Holiday weekend.

"It is a fantastic start, but we still have a way to go over the next few weeks if we are going to meet our ambition to sell over 20,000.

"All we can ask is that those who have stayed away will decide to join us in our quest to make this club great again – there is no clearer statement of that intent than buying a season card.

"For our part, we are determined that the money committed by fans will be treated with great care, and that as much of it as possible will go to enable Jack Ross to build as strong a squad as possible over the next few weeks.

"In short, more season cards sold will equal better players on the pitch," added Methven.

Fans have until 5pm on Friday, June 22 to buy a season card at the reduced prices.

A club statement added: "There is also a direct debit payment option available, spreading the cost over five months, with three payments if you sign up by 4pm on Friday 8 June.

"Some fans experienced issues with the online ticketing system over the weekend, which have now been rectified and we apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.

"Those attempting to use the system from Apple devices may still be experiencing issues, and we hope to resolve this shortly with a system upgrade."