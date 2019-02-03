Sunderland director Charlie Methven reveals January promise to Jack Ross and recruitment team

Sunderland enjoyed a busy transfer window with five new faces arriving on Wearside - including the £4million capture of prolific striker Will Grigg.

Grant Leadbitter, Lewis Morgan, Jimmy Dunne and Kaz Sterling were the other new faces, while Max Power's loan move became permanent.

The signing of Grigg in a dramatic deadline day dominated the back pages, Sunderland paying big money for the striker from Championship club Wigan Athletic, with the deal worth up to £4million.

And executive director Charlie Methven has revealed the club had promised Jack Ross and the recruitment team "whatever financial support required" last month in order to improve the squad as they battle for promotion.

Both in terms of transfer budget and wages.

Methven said: "Ultimately, a sport club - like any other competitive organisation - thrives when all those associated with it take responsibility for doing their 'bit' to the absolute maximum of their ability.

"That does not mean perfection. It means being able to look back subsequently and be clear in one's own mind that you have given it everything you can.

"Lessons will always have to be learned to improve in the future, but one lesson none of us should should want to learn is that the time for maximum effort is always right here in the present.

"I know that Jack and his coaching staff have reflected on their own performances and considered how they might improve.

"And from speaking to a couple of the players when they returned, they too have been looking at what they can do better in the coming weeks.

“If we are to have ‘one club’ - where all elements come together to win together - the coaching staff and players are only two pieces of the jigsaw.

“There is also the Board, the recruitment department, the backroom staff and the fanbase.

"At the start of January, Stewart, Juan and I sat down to discuss what our contribution would be for the rest of the season, over and above the usual day-to-day tasks.

"We decided that we would offer Jack and the recruitment team whatever financial support required to bring in the new players that they felt would improve our squad for the run-in, both in terms of transfer budget and wages.

"It is also incumbent on us, as directors, to offer the staff not just financial but our moral support and encouragement. The vast majority of people perform better when they feel supported, liked and respected by their employers," he added in his programme notes.