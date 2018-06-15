Sunderland did try to hijack Jason Naismith transfer, claims Peterborough chief

Sunderland DID try to sign Jason Naismith, claims Peterborough director of football Barry Fry.

The full-back joined Posh from Ross County this week in a £250,000 deal, with reports in Scotland claiming Sunderland had also bid for the player.

Black Cats owner Stewart Donald claimed on Twitter that they hadn't been in for Naismith, but Fry says his club had to beat off attempts from Sunderland and Aberdeen to hijack the deal.

“He was a top target of the manager and we are delighted to get the deal over the line, especially as Sunderland and Aberdeen made late moves to prise him away from us,” Fry told the Peterborough Telegraph.

“Jason and his father turned up at our training ground on Tuesday at 10am and I locked the doors so he couldn’t escape. We got the deal done about 7pm.”

Sunderland boss Jack Ross worked with Naismith, rated as one of the best young right-backs in Scotland, for three months after taking over at St Mirren, before the player was sold to Ross County.

Sunderland were reported to have made a £200,000 bid for the player, but after he joined Peterborough Donald took to social media to deny they'd been in for him.

He said: "We can’t be beaten to a signing of a player we don’t want to sign. We have plenty of targets and we haven’t lost any yet."