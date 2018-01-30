Sunderland defender set for move to Scottish Championship

Have your say

Sunderland youngster Thomas Beadling is expected to join Dunfermline before the end of the transfer window.

The 22-year-old will move on loan until the end of the season, at which point his Sunderland contract is set to expire.

Beadling has never made a senior appearance for the Black Cats but did appear twice for League One side Bury during a loan spell last season.

Dunfermline are pushing for promotion to the Scottish Premier League and currently sit in the Championship's final play-off spot.

They are managed by former Sunderland winger Allan Johnston.

Beadling will be the third Sunderland youngster to move to the Scottish Championship this month, with Tommy Robson and Andrew Nelson moving to Falkirk.

Nelson signed a one-year extension before the move but like Beadling, Robson's deal expires in the summer.