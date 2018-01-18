Sunderland defender’s response to questions about future as contract set to expire

Billy Jones says he doesn’t expect to know if he’ll be offered a new contract until Sunderland’s fate is known.

Jones is out of contract in the summer and has said he is only focusing on helping the club avoid relegation to League One.

The 30-year-old has hinted, however, that he would be receptive to an offer to stay.

Jones said: “To be honest, I am just working hard to make sure we stay in this league and then if the club wants to speak to me at the end of the season, we’ll go from there.

“I’ve always enjoyed my time here as a Sunderland player even if it has been tough at times, with relegation battles.

“But as a club, everything is here – the fans, the facilities – and as a player you can’t ask for more to perform to a consistent level with what you have got at your disposal.

“I’m really just concentrating on making sure that Sunderland is a Championship team and making sure we win this relegation battle and then move forward.”