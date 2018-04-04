Sunderland defender reacts after sealing move to Norway

Have your say

Josh Robson is 'delighted' to have sealed a loan move to Norwegian side Notodden FK.

Robson, 20, has joined on loan until the end of the season and teams up with former Sunderland teammate Michael Ledger after the centre back signed a permanent deal with Notodden FK in March.

Notodden FK, promoted last season, play in the Obos-Ligaen, the second tier in Norway.

Full-back Robson, who can play on either flank, tweeted: "Delighted to be joining @notoddenfk on loan till the end of the season! Looking forward to a new opportunity!"

The Bedlington-born defender joined Sunderland's academy in August 2014.

Having joined Sunderland as a scholar, Robson quickly moved up into the development team becoming a regular.

He was named on the subs bench during the Black Cats’ Capital One Cup match against Exeter City in August 2015.

Robson featured in the Checkatrade Trophy for Sunderland but didn't make a first team appearance for the club.