Sunderland defender Glenn Loovens opens up on injury blow

Glenn Loovens has spoken of his disappointment after being ruled out through injury.

The experienced Sunderland defender was forced off after just four minutes of the 1-1 draw with Coventry City at the Ricoh Arena, with Loovens expected to miss a couple of weeks with the hamstring injury.

Jack Ross confirmed on Monday that Loovens would miss the visit of Peterborough United at the Stadium of Light this evening (KO 7.45pm) along with Denver Hume, Lynden Gooch and the suspended Lee Cattermole.

Reflecting on his injury blow, Loovens said: "Saturday's game didn't go to plan for me, and as soon as I kicked the ball I felt something sharp in my hamstring.

"I'm not the type of player to come off easily and if I can push through something and push myself I will but I knew I had to come off straight away.

"It was very disappointing but hopefully it won't keep me sidelined for too long."

Writing in the matchday programme, Loovens reflected on the hard-fought point at Coventry, adding: "Those who did play the game deserve a lot of credit for the way they handled it as although a lot of things went against us, we stepped up and tackled it head on.

"To be able to dig deep and grind out results is the sign of a good team and tonight we have the opportunity to turn a good point into a great one."

Sunderland travel to Bradford City on Saturday before the visit of Carlisle United in the Checkatrade Trophy next Tuesday, the following weekend's home game against Blackpool has been postponed due to international call-ups.