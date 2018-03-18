Sunderland defender drafted into Wales squad for China trip

Have your say

Sunderland defender Adam Matthews has been drafted into the Wales squad for their trip to China.

Wales manager Ryan Giggs, who took over after Chris Coleman resigned to take charge at Sunderland, has lost four players from his China Cup squad, including exciting Chelsea teenager Ethan Ampadu.

Neil Taylor, Tom Lawrence and Joe Ledley have also dropped out of the 26-man squad Giggs named, with Matthews drafted in.

The full-back played in the 2-0 home defeat to Preston North End at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

The Football Association of Wales announced the squad update on their official Twitter account, but gave no reasons for the withdrawal of the quartet.

But 17-year-old midfielder Ampadu - who made his international debut against France in November - was forced off during the final minutes of Chelsea's 4-2 UEFA Youth League win at Real Madrid last Wednesday.

The bulk of the Wales squad is due to travel to China on Sunday evening.

Wales will play hosts China in the first game of the four-team tournament in Nanning on Thursday.

They will then meet either the Czech Republic or Uruguay in a third-place game or final the following Monday.