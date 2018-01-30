Sunderland defender departs plus latest on pursuit of Leeds United goalkeeper and how Arsenal could help

Have your say

Sunderland's bid to sign Leeds United goalkeeper Andy Lonergan could be pushed through tomorrow - if Arsenal's Emiliano Martinez moves to Elland Road.

Reports in Argentina claim Martinez is close to joining Leeds before tomorrow's deadline.

The 25-year-old - who has had loan spells at Sheffield Wednesday and Wolves - is on a season-long loan at Getafe but has struggled for appearances at the La Liga side and could cut his time in Spain short to join Leeds.

That would free up Sunderland to complete a deal for Lonergan after tonight's game against Birmingham City.

Chris Coleman said he was closing in on a third signing with the Leeds stopper understood to be player he was talking about. The Black Cats boss is also looking to sign an experienced striker before Wednesday's 11pm deadline.

Meanwhile, defender Tom Beadling has joined Scottish side Dunfermline Athletic on loan for the rest of the season.

Beadling tweeted: "Delighted to be joining @officialdafc on loan for the rest of the season. Time to push on and play some games."

Other clubs making the headlines today include:

Championship leaders Wolves are trying to bring DR Congo striker Benik Afobe, 24, back to the club in a loan deal from Bournemouth. (Express & Star)

Tottenham would only let striker Fernando Llorente join Chelsea if they made a significant profit on the £14m they paid Swansea to sign the Spaniard in September. (Evening Standard)

West Brom are leading the chase for 27-year-old Borussia Dortmund and Germany forward Andre Schurrle, who is also wanted by West Ham. (Teamtalk)

Anderlecht have put in a bid for Newcastle striker Aleksandar Mitrovic but the Magpies will not let the 23-year-old Serbia international leave on loan or for less than £15m. (Chronicle)

Brazil forward Neymar joined French giants Paris St-Germain from Barcelona in the summer but La Liga president Javier Tebas says he "would like" the 25-year-old, who has been linked with Real Madrid, to return to Spanish football. (Marca)

Monaco vice president Vadim Vasilyev has reiterated that France winger Thomas Lemar, who has been linked with Arsenal and Liverpool, will not be sold in the January transfer window. (Liverpool Echo via RMC)

Liverpool's English midfielder Ovie Ejaria, 20, is to join Championship strugglers Sunderland on loan for the rest of the season. (Sun)

Chelsea will refuse any bid from Manchester City for 27-year-old Belgium midfielder Eden Hazard - even if Pep Guardiola's side offer to break the world record transfer fee of £200m. (Telegraph)

The Blues are targeting Tottenham's Spanish striker Fernando Llorente, 32, if they cannot sign Arsenal's31-year-old France striker Olivier Giroud. (Sun)

Chelsea's Brazil defender David Luiz, 30, is a potential makeweight in bringing Giroud to Stamford Bridge. (Star)