Sunderland defender Arbenit Xhemajli handed another U23's start in Premier League Cup as Kosovan continues to return to full fitness
Sunderland defender Arbenit Xhemajli will continue his return to full fitness in Premier League Cup action this afternoon.
Mike Dodds has named the Kosovan in his starting XI for the trip to Christopher Park where the young Black Cats take on Wigan Athletic looking to build on their win over Leeds United in Group E last time out.
Xhemajli featured for the full 90 minutes in the recent league draw with Stoke City as he continues to make his return from a severe knee injury.
The injury has meant Sunderland supporters have seen the 23-year-old just once in competitive first team action since his arrival, where he formed part of the Papa John’s Trophy side who defeated Aston Villa U21’s 8-1 at the Stadium of Light 14 months ago.
Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson has been careful with the return of the defender so far, and another 90 minutes unscathed this afternoon could see Xhemajli edge closer to a full return to the first team.