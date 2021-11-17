The Black Cats have been without a league fixture since the beginning of the month due to cup commitments and international call-ups and will be hoping they can get back to winning ways after three straight defeats.

After it was confirmed Sunderland’s fixture with Oxford United has been re-scheduled, it means Lee Johnson’s side now face four of their next six league games at the Stadium of Light.

Here, though, we round-up some of the things you might have missed on Wearside throughout the day.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arbenit Xhemajli has been in action for Sunderland U23's against Wigan Athletic. Picture by FRANK REID

Xhemajli unscathed in U23’s defeat

Sunderland defender Arbenit Xhemajli continued his road to recovery this afternoon with another 90 minutes banked in the U23’s Premier League Cup defeat to Wigan Athletic.

Xhemajli has been making his return to fitness from a severe knee injury picked up over a year ago which has left him sidelined throughout the majority of his spell on Wearside.

But the 23-year-old has stepped up his recovery in recent weeks with a number of appearances in the club’s academy side.

The Kosovan defender managed to come through another 90 minutes unscathed at Christopher Park in a 3-1 defeat for the young Black Cats, to add to the 90 minutes against Stoke City earlier this month.

Wiegman watches ‘Sunderland ‘Til I Die’

England Women's boss Sarina Wiegman has been doing her homework ahead of her trip to the Stadium of Light next week.

Wiegman brings her Lionesses to Wearside for their World Cup qualifier against Austria and the Dutch manager has been getting to know Sunderland through the hit Netflix documentary ‘Sunderland ‘Til I Die’.

“I’ve seen some of the documentary about Sunderland, about the men’s game,’ Wiegman said per the Daily Mail.

“It was very interesting and [they have] a very strong fanbase. People have told me about the women’s game there and about how excited everyone is to go there.

“The northern part of England has had a big impact in women’s football and in the development of the game.”

Sunderland has been the starting point for many of those to have starred for the Lionesses over the years including Steph Houghton, Lucy Bronze, Jill Scott, Jordan Nobbs, Beth Mead and Demi Stokes.

England host Austria at 12.30pm on Saturday, November 27.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.