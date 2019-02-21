Sunderland dealt injury blow as Jack Ross reveals the extent of Chris Maguire's injury

Jack Ross has revealed that Chris Maguire is set to be absent for up to eight weeks after suffering a fractured fibula.

The popular forward was withdrawn in the early stages of the Black Cats' win over Gillingham on Tuesday evening, having been recalled to the starting line-up by Ross.

But the Sunderland boss has now confirmed that the Scot is set to miss the next six to eight weeks - although the club do not anticipate that he will require surgery which would have increased his time on the sidelines.

Nonetheless, Ross admits it is blow to lose the 30-year-old, who had looked to be rediscovering his early season form in recent outings.

"Chris has a fractured fibula, so he will be out for between six and eight weeks," he said.

"He has another appointment next week to confirm he doesn't need surgery and hopefully that isn't the case.

"It's a blow for us as he's been important in terms of goals and assists."