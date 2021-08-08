Lee Johnson’s men defeated Wigan Athletic in front of over 31,000 fans at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon.

The Black Cats fell behind in the League One opener after a Gwion Edwards goal in the 15th minute.

But it took Sunderland just two minutes to level the scores when Aiden McGeady dispatched his penalty in front of the Roker End following a foul in the box on Ross Stewart.

Sunderland defender Bailey Wright in action

And the striker netted what turned out to be the winner in the second half when the tall Scot headed home Elliot Embleton’s corner.

Here, though, we take a look at the latest talk that you may have missed today:

The latest reports on Bailey Wright and Dan Jebbison

Alan Nixon has stated that a deal for Bailey Wright to join Wigan Athletic could be on the cards now the two clubs have played each other.

The defender has been linked with a move to the Latics but Lee Johnson is still short on defenders and Wright would need to be replaced.

Jordan Willis and Arbenit Xhemajli are both out with long-term injuries.

That leaves Wright, Tom Flanagan, Oliver Younger and Callum Doyle as Sunderland’s only senior central defenders.

Luke O’Nien has deputised for Johnson in defence previously but now looks set to start more often in his preferred midfield role.

Sunday Sun journalist Nixon, however, has stated that he expecting a deal between Sunderland and Wigan for Wright ‘to move forward now’.

Nixon has also claimed that Sheffield United may send Daniel Jebbison to partner club Beerschot in Belgium.

Sunderland, Doncaster Rovers and Burton Albion have all shown an interest in taking the young striker on loan this season.

The 18-year-old attacker was at the Stadium of Light as Sunderland defeated Hull City in their final pre-season friendly before the new season.

The Black Cats were thought to be leading the chase for the services of Jebbison, who became the youngest player ever to score on his Premier League debut last season.

