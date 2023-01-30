Sunderland captain Corry Evans is set to be handed a new deal at the Stadium of Light – according to reports.

It was confirmed that the midfielder had suffered an ACL injury in the 2-0 defeat to Middlesbrough last Sunday, bringing an early end to his season. On deadline day, however, Alan Nixon has stated that Evans is set to be handed a new deal with his present contract set to expire in the summer.

Tony Mowbray hinted last week that he expects Sunderland to activate the extension clause in Evans’ contract or reach a similar alternative.

Mowbray, who admitted he had taken injury the news ‘really badly’ and explained that everyone at the club was fully aware of the role Evans had played in lifting the club firstly out of League One and then into the upper reaches of the Championship.

“I think at this moment everything is pretty raw,” Mowbray said. “What I do know is that there will be conversations over the next few days. You can understand that it is a difficult situation for everybody, and there’s a lot to take in.

“Corry’s advisors and the club will sit down and discuss it, and I would say that we’re all very mindful of what Corry has given to this club. I wasn’t here but when he arrived I’m sure there were some difficult and some tough days.

He is a proper football man and I know that he will have steadied that dressing room, given it some structure and set some standards and values. “I’m pretty sure this club will do the correct thing by Corry Evans.”

“Corry is just a really professional footballer, understands his job, does his work every day, sets the standards in the dressing room,” Mowbray added on Evans as a person.

“He will maintain that, he is still going to be around the place even though he will be in the treatment room for a while.