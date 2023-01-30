Sunderland deadline day transfer news LIVE: Ellis Simms latest as Tony Mowbray hopes for more signings
It’s transfer deadline day - and it could be a busy end to the window at Sunderland.
The Black Cats were only aiming to make a few signings to improve their squad this month, yet significant injuries to captain Corry Evans and top scorer Ross Stewart have forced them to reassess their plans.
After Stewart was stretchered off during Saturday’s FA Cup match at Fulham, Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray could be seen having a lengthy chat with the club’s head of recruitment Stuart Harvey.
And after the arrivals of Pierre Ekwah, Isaac Lihadji and Joe Gelhardt, the Black Cats’ transfer business is not expected to be done there.
We’ll have live updates and the latest news right up until tonight’s 11pm deadline:
Sunderland captain Corry Evans is set to be handed a new deal at the Stadium of Light – according to reports.
It was confirmed that the midfielder had suffered an ACL injury in the 2-0 defeat to Middlesbrough last Sunday, bringing an early end to his season. On deadline day, however, Alan Nixon has stated that Evans is set to be handed a new deal with his present contract set to expire in the summer.
Tony Mowbray hinted last week that he expects Sunderland to activate the extension clause in Evans’ contract or reach a similar alternative.
Mowbray, who admitted he had taken injury the news ‘really badly’ and explained that everyone at the club was fully aware of the role Evans had played in lifting the club firstly out of League One and then into the upper reaches of the Championship.
“I think at this moment everything is pretty raw,” Mowbray said. “What I do know is that there will be conversations over the next few days. You can understand that it is a difficult situation for everybody, and there’s a lot to take in.
“Corry’s advisors and the club will sit down and discuss it, and I would say that we’re all very mindful of what Corry has given to this club. I wasn’t here but when he arrived I’m sure there were some difficult and some tough days.
He is a proper football man and I know that he will have steadied that dressing room, given it some structure and set some standards and values. “I’m pretty sure this club will do the correct thing by Corry Evans.”
“Corry is just a really professional footballer, understands his job, does his work every day, sets the standards in the dressing room,” Mowbray added on Evans as a person.
“He will maintain that, he is still going to be around the place even though he will be in the treatment room for a while.
“He’ll continue to set the standard for the younger players at this football club. I’ve got no fears. He will be back stronger and helping us in the future.”
Sunderland have also allowed players such as Jay Matete and Leon Dajaku to leave on loan and gain more first-team experience this month.
There has also been interest in defender Bailey Wright, with Mowbray hinting he wouldn’t stand in the player’s way if he wanted a move.
Still, it’s looking likely Wright will stay on Wearside and fight for his place, despite making just six Championship starts this season.
There could be some loan departures before today’s deadline, with under-21s players such as Max Thompson, Michael Spellman and Ethan Kachosa attracting interest.
Here’s what Mowbray said about transfers and Simms’ situation after the weekend’s FA Cup match at Fulham:
On transfers: “As you know, I’m a head coach not a manager and so I don’t know the finances etc. What I know is that we need some support, the young team does. Hopefully there’s some business to do in the next few days, though I’d add as well that it’s fantastic that young Joe Gelhardt has come in, and Pierre Ekwah looked a real talent when he came on at the end there.
“I just feel like we need some bodies because you can see that our bench at the end there, we had a 15-year-old on the pitch and the three lads who didn’t get on aren’t that much older.
“We are really short on numbers and we’ve picked up injuries, with eighteen league games to go we need a bit of help.”
On Ellis Simms: “I honestly don’t know, I’m the coach of the team and there are people around me who do that.
“If Ellis Simms came back he would be huge for this football club, because he’ll give us a focal point at the top end of the pitch. He scored some massively important goals for us before he was called.”
So here’s where we stand at the start of the day.
While Sunderland were only aiming to make a few signings to improve their squad this month, significant injuries to captain Corry Evans and top scorer Ross Stewart have forced them to reassess their plans.
We are expecting the Black Cats to complete the signing of Everton defender Joe Anderson today, after the 21-year-old posted a goodbye message to Toffees supporters on social media last night.
At the other end of the pitch Sunderland hope they can sign at least one more striker before tonight’s deadline, with the club still tracking Ellis Simms’ situation at Everton. Ultimately, though, a decision over a potential return to Wearside lies with the Premier League club.
Evans’ injury has also forced the Black Cats to look at alternatives in the holding midfield position.
