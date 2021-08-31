The Black Cats moved to the top of League One after beating Wycombe 3-1 on Saturday, courtesy of a Ross Stewart brace and Elliot Embleton strike.

Sunderland have signed seven new players this summer, and assistant head coach Jamie McAllister says there could be more to come.

"We've been patient and waited for the right quality to come along," said McAllister after Saturday’s match.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deadline day live.

“If we can add one or two more before the window closes then that would be great, but they have to be the right players and the right fit for the club."

With the deadline edging closer the Black Cats’ main priorities are to look at signing another full-back or striker.

So far, Lee Johnson has added seven first-team players to his squad so far this window.

Corry Evans, Alex Pritchard, Callum Doyle, Dennis Cirkin, Frederik Alves, Nathan Broadhead and Niall Huggins have all arrived at the Stadium of Light thus far.

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson.

We’ll have the latest news, analysis and more throughout the day on Wearside:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.