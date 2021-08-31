Sunderland deadline day LIVE: Dan Jebbison, Will Grigg and Ryan Alebiosu latest as Cats set for £250k windfall
The transfer window will slam shut at 11pm tonight.
The Black Cats moved to the top of League One after beating Wycombe 3-1 on Saturday, courtesy of a Ross Stewart brace and Elliot Embleton strike.
Sunderland have signed seven new players this summer, and assistant head coach Jamie McAllister says there could be more to come.
"We've been patient and waited for the right quality to come along," said McAllister after Saturday’s match.
“If we can add one or two more before the window closes then that would be great, but they have to be the right players and the right fit for the club."
With the deadline edging closer the Black Cats’ main priorities are to look at signing another full-back or striker.
So far, Lee Johnson has added seven first-team players to his squad so far this window.
Corry Evans, Alex Pritchard, Callum Doyle, Dennis Cirkin, Frederik Alves, Nathan Broadhead and Niall Huggins have all arrived at the Stadium of Light thus far.
The situation with Ryan Alebiosu
The Black Cats are known to be in talks over a move for Arsenal full-back Ryan Alebiosu, 19, with reports over the weekend claiming discussions had reached an advanced stage.
Sunderland are also one of the clubs who have been looking at a loan move for Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison, yet talk has gone quiet on that one recently.
The 18-year-old is still expected to leave on loan before Tuesday’s deadline.
The latest on Dan Jebbison
Sunderland were one of several clubs interested in a loan move for Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison.
Reports over the weekend claimed Southampton were looking at a permanent move for the 18-year-old , who is a highly-rated prospect, yet according to Sky Sports the Saints are not trying to sign the teenager.
Cats set for potential cash boost as Nottingham Forest offer £3.8m for ex-striker
Nottingham Forest have reportedly offered to pay Ligue 1 outfit Bordeaux a fee of €4.5m for former Sunderland man Josh Maja.
That roughly equates to around £3.8m for the striker, who spent the back end of last season on loan at Fulham in the Premier League.
Forest are currently bottom of the Championship table after five games and are said to be keen to bring in a striker before Tuesday’s 11pm transfer deadline.
And according to French radio station RMC, Chris Hughton’s side have made a £3.8m offer for the 22-year-old.
Having sold Maja to Bordeaux midway through the 2018-19 season, Sunderland would be entitled to 10 percent of the profit should the player leave the French outfit.
That means the Black Cats could stand to pocket approximately £250,000 should Maja be sold to Forest for the reported £3.8m.
Elliot Embleton's brilliant gesture to lifelong Sunderland fan just days before Wycombe Wanderers clash
Three days prior to the League One clash, however, the 22-year-old County Durham-born attacking midfielder paid a special visit to an admirer.
Sunderland fan Malcolm Innerd, 75, had been in the ICU at Sunderland Royal Hospital for several weeks but was released on August 19.
A friend, though, spoke to Embleton, who generously agreed to pay Malcolm a get-well-soon visit to his home in Langley Park.
Speaking to The Echo, Malcolm’s son, Ian Innerd, revealed all about Embleton’s classy gesture to his father just days before the game against Wycombe Wanderers.
He said: “Dad was in ICU at Sunderland Royal Hospital for several weeks. He was released on the 19th of August and is a lifelong Sunderland fan.
“A mutual friend asked Elliot to come down and see him, to help cheer him up.
“He came down and spent an hour with my dad.
“It cheered my dad up no end and they talked about football and life generally.
“Dad was over the moon and was on cloud nine and told him to get on a goal on Saturday for him which he did.”
Writing on Facebook following the encounter, Ian added: “A very polite, humble, respectful young man that went out of his way.
“We can’t praise the young man enough. A star on and off the pitch. Absolute superstar. Thanks, Elliot.”
Embleton returned to Wearside at the beginning of the season following a successful loan stint with Blackpool and has cemented himself as a vital cog in Lee Johnson’s Sunderland team.
Two days ago, Elliot Embleton scored and assisted as Sunderland defeated Wycombe Wanderers 3-1 at the Stadium of Light.
The latest on Sunderland’s Jack Diamond
Sunderland’s Jack Diamond is wanted by Harrogate Town on loan before the transfer deadline passes tomorrow.
The 21-years-old spent time with Harrogate on loan two seasons ago and helped the club achieve promotion to League Two.
Simon Weaver’s side are believed to be leading the race for his signature at the moment but other fourth tier sides are interested.
Speaking earlier this month, Johnson said Diamond could depart the club on loan before the end of the transfer window.
Sunderland handed Diamond a three-year deal earlier this year, and believe the talented winger has the attributes to thrive in the top tiers in the long term.
But they are eager to ensure they protect his development and that could mean a loan spell.
“It’s something we’ve discussed with Jack,” Johnson said.
“We have talked about a loan.
“I’ve said many times that to properly develop a young player, they probably need 25 starts across a season.
“That’s no different to 90% of our players and especially the younger ones.
“We’ve had a lot of loan offers for Jack and clubs showing interest in a loan deal.”