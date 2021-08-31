Sunderland deadline day LIVE: Cats chase double Bayern Munich deal plus Will Grigg latest as Charlton and Rotherham are linked
The transfer window will slam shut at 11pm tonight.
The Black Cats moved to the top of League One after beating Wycombe 3-1 on Saturday, courtesy of a Ross Stewart brace and Elliot Embleton strike.
Sunderland have signed seven new players this summer, and assistant head coach Jamie McAllister says there could be more to come.
"We've been patient and waited for the right quality to come along," said McAllister after Saturday’s match.
“If we can add one or two more before the window closes then that would be great, but they have to be the right players and the right fit for the club."
With the deadline edging closer the Black Cats’ main priorities are to look at signing another full-back or striker.
So far, Lee Johnson has added seven first-team players to his squad so far this window.
Corry Evans, Alex Pritchard, Callum Doyle, Dennis Cirkin, Frederik Alves, Nathan Broadhead and Niall Huggins have all arrived at the Stadium of Light thus far.
We’ll have the latest news, analysis and more throughout the day on Wearside:
Sunderland AFC transfer deadline day LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 31 August, 2021, 16:41
- Sunderland have been in advanced talks to sign Bayern Munich youngsters Leon Dajaku and Ron-Thorbert Hoffman.
- Will Grigg is expected to leave the club before the deadline.
- Harrogate Town are trying to re-sign Jack Diamond on loan.
Former Sunderland defender joins Salford
Former Sunderland defender Donald Love has signed a one-year deal with League Two side Salford.
The 26-year-old left Wearside to join Shrewsbury in 2019.
Diamond set for loan move
We knew at the start of the day there was a good chance Jack Dimond would leave the club on loan, with multiple EFL clubs interested in the 21-year-old winger.
League Two side Harrogate Town, who Diamond helped win promotion from the National League in 2020, are one of those clubs, and according to Football Insider, the winger is set to re-sign for the Sulphurites.
Diamond signed a new three-year deal at Sunderland back in March.
Will Grigg latest
At the start of the day it appeared Doncaster were favourites to sign the out-of-favour Sunderland striker - and it looks like the deal could go down to the wire.
It’s understood Rovers remain keen on a deadline day swoop for Grigg, while our sister title The Doncaster Free Press report: “Further funds have been made available by the Doncaster Rovers board for Richie Wellens to complete his final two signings of the transfer window, the Free Press understands.
“A meeting was held on Tuesday morning to discuss the state of play for Rovers on deadline day.
“And there it was decided that additional funds would be handed to Wellens.”
BBC Radio Sheffield reporter Rob Staton has also tweeted that League One sides Charlton and Rotherham may be interested in the striker
Done deal for Blackpool
Grigg nearing exit door
Will Grigg is said to be nearing the exit door.
The 30-year-old is understood to have agreed the framework of a three-year deal to join fellow League One side Doncaster Rovers, according to the Belfast Telegraph.
Grigg will join fellow Northern Ireland international and former Sunderland target Ethan Galbraith.
Union Berlin are set to sign Bayern Munich striker Leon Dajaku.
But the attacker will then be loaned straight back out to Sunderland.
That’s according to The Athletic.
Their website states: “The Black Cats have agreed a deal and have the option to sign him on permanently at the end of the season.
“The 20-year-old has been on the radar all month and the League One side have now agreed a deal and are about to announce his arrival.
“Dajaku made his Bundesliga debut for Stuttgart aged 17 and then moved to Bayern in July 2019.
“Sunderland boss Lee Johnson also considered a number of other strikers but decided that Dajaku was the top choice.
“Meanwhile, striker Will Grigg could leave the Stadium of Light as he seeks a move closer his family base in the Midlands.”
The situation with Ryan Alebiosu
The Black Cats are known to be in talks over a move for Arsenal full-back Ryan Alebiosu, 19, with reports over the weekend claiming discussions had reached an advanced stage.
Sunderland are also one of the clubs who have been looking at a loan move for Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison, yet talk has gone quiet on that one recently.
The 18-year-old is still expected to leave on loan before Tuesday’s deadline.