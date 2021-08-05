Sunderland 'couldn't agree a fee' for ex-Cork City starlet and lost out to Championship club
Ricardo Dinanga has revealed Sunderland tried to sign him back in January.
The Coventry City winger has just linked up with Mark Robins at the Ricoh Arena ahead of the new campaign.
However, the 19-year-old has revealed interest from the Black Cats during the winter transfer window.
He said: “It could have been different because I went on trial with Sunderland in January.
“I was initially meant to go for a week but my agent rang me towards the end of the first week and said they wanted to keep me on for another week and would I mind staying.
“The second week went well and it looked as if I would be signing for them but they couldn’t agree a fee with Cork.”
Dinanga made the move to the Sky Blues on a two-year contract following a successful trial at the end of the season, with Coventry having the option to extend his deal.