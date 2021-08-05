The Coventry City winger has just linked up with Mark Robins at the Ricoh Arena ahead of the new campaign.

However, the 19-year-old has revealed interest from the Black Cats during the winter transfer window.

He said: “It could have been different because I went on trial with Sunderland in January.

“I was initially meant to go for a week but my agent rang me towards the end of the first week and said they wanted to keep me on for another week and would I mind staying.

“The second week went well and it looked as if I would be signing for them but they couldn’t agree a fee with Cork.”

Dinanga made the move to the Sky Blues on a two-year contract following a successful trial at the end of the season, with Coventry having the option to extend his deal.

