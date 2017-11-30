Sunderland could fight Rangers and Derby for highly-rated Scottish teenager

Sunderland have been linked with a move for highly-rated Dundee United youngster Jamie Robson.

The 19-year-old left-back's performances in the Scottish Championship have seen a number of scouts flock to Tannadice to keep tabs on him.

SPL giants Rangers and fellow Championship outfit Derby County have both been credited with an interest in Robson, as have Southampton.

And with Robson out of contract at the end of the season, he is an attractive proposition for potential suitors.

Reports north of the border claim that Derby are weighing up a bid of £100,000 in January for the teenager, while the Scottish Sun say Chris Coleman is also monitoring Robson's situation.

Sunderland have Bryan Oviedo as first-choice left-back, but the Costa Rican international's future could be uncertain after the World Cup, with the player having indicated a desire to return to the Premier League.

Brendan Galloway started the campaign at left-back, but has struggled for form since his loan move from Everton in the summer.