Sunderland continue to pay outcast Lamine Kone £53k per month - reports

Sunderland are continuing to pay a 'significant part' of Lamine Kone's wages - according to reports.

The Ivorian centre back is currently midway through a season-long loan spell at Ligue 1 side Strasbourg, after expressing his desire to leave the Black Cats following back-to-back relegations.

Kone made 26 appearances for the Black Cats last season in their ill-fated Championship campaign, and has been a regular since returning to France in the summer.

And while the 30-year-old looks to have no long-term future on Wearside, it is claimed that Sunderland are continuing to pay the majority of his wages during his spell at Stade de la Meinau.

A report in L'Equipe today has listed wages for the majority of Ligue 1 players, with Kone's included on the list.

They state that Strasbourg have been 'clever' in their recruitment with a number of parent clubs playing 'significant parts' of loanees wages.

And they claim that includes Sunderland, who are reportedly paying €60,000 (£52,486) per month of Kone's wage.

In contrast, the French side are thought to be paying just €40,000 of the defender's salary.

Josh Maja's new earnings are also included on the list - with it claimed that the striker is earning €65,000 a month at his new club Bordeaux, which equates to roughly £56,000.

His new salary is in stark contrast to his previous wage at the Stadium of Light - with owner Stewart Donald confirming the youngster was on a contract worth under £1,000 a week.