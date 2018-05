Have your say

Sunderland have confirmed that Jack Ross will become their new manager.

The Scot has opted to leave St Mirren to take the post on Wearisde ahead of the new League One campaign.

He will bringing with him James Fowler, his assistant in Paisley.

Fowler is a highly-rated coach in his own right and has managed Queen of the South in the past.

They have signed two-year deals with an option of another year based on performance.