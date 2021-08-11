Dennis Cirkin signs from Spurs on a four-year deal.

Reports emerged that Sunderland were interested in bringing Dennis Cirkin to the club earlier this week and fans were extremely excited about the potential transfer.

The 19-year-old was highly regarded in the capital and many Spurs fans expected him to progress to their first team eventually, however Cirkin rejected a new contract with the club in favour of first-team football elsewhere.

The left-back arrived on Wearside yesterday for his medical and the transfer was completed today – meaning, if fit, Cirkin should be available for Sunderland’s trip to MK Dons this weekend.

Sunderland are very keen on bringing Daniel Jebbison in on loan.

Eagle-eyed Sunderland supporters were quick to spot Cirkin holding up the famous red and white scarf after a photo was leaked on social media of the defender outside The Academy of Light.

The Black Cats have been on the hunt for a left-back all summer, with Denver Hume - who is yet to sign a new contract with his hometown club – currently their only senior full-back.

It is yet to be seen whether Hume will put pen-to-paper this summer, however it is likely that Cirkin will go straight into the first team ahead of the 22-year-old.

Meanwhile, Sunderland have been handed a boost in their bid to bring Sheffield United's Daniel Jebbison to the club, after Belgian side Beerschot confirmed the signing of Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland.

Aiden O'Brien of Sunderland celebrates with Alex Pritchard after scoring their side's second goal during the Carabao Cup First Round match between Port Vale and Sunderland at Vale Park (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Beerschot had become favourites to sign the young striker on loan this summer, however the arrival of the Scotsman may put an end to their interest.

Blades manager Slavisa Jokanovic confirmed that they were looking to send Jebbison out on loan, saying: “We believe he [Jebbison] has to be on the field, which is the only reason we're thinking about a situation of loaning him.

"He has the quality but he needs to play games and I don't know if I have the space for him. I believe he can go on loan.”

Sunderland are eager to bring in another striker following Charlie Wyke’s departure at the end of last season. Ross Stewart got off the mark against Wigan Athletic last weekend, however with Will Grigg’s poor form in red and white the Black Cats are likely to need another goal threat up top and the Sheffield United forward could be the perfect fit.

In other news, Sunderland are in the hat for the second round of the Carabao Cup this evening after they beat Port Vale 2-1 last night.

The draw will take place live on Sky Sports following the conclusion of Leyton Orient’s tie against Queen Park Rangers (19:45 KO).

Lee Johnson’s side will be ball number 20 in the draw and it will be made on a regional north/south basis.