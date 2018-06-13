Sunderland confirm pre-season return and Portugal training camp

Sunderland have confirmed that the first team squad is due to report for pre-season training on June 27.

The Black Cats will then travel to Portugal for a training camp, though the club have advised that they will not be able to accommodate supporters on the trip.

A statement read: "We wish to advise supporters that the training venue, which was booked several months ago, does not have public access.

"The club apologises to those fans who had expressed an interest in travelling to Portugal, but unfortunately spectators cannot be accommodated on this occasion.

"We hope to rectify this for supporters in future seasons.

"Jack Ross has put a comprehensive programme of pre-season games in place and a number of local fixtures will afford fans the opportunity to see the team in action."

The club have also confirmed that they will conclude the pre-season schedule with a friendly at the Stadium of Light, the details of which will be confirmed in the coming days.

Four pre-season games have already been confirmed, with the Black Cats travelling to Darlington, Grimsby, Hartlepool United and St Mirren.