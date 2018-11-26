Sunderland confirm new date for Blackpool visit

Sunderland have rearranged their home game with Blackpool.

The Black Cats were initially scheduled to play the Seasiders on Saturday, October 13 but international call-ups meant that fixture was postponed.

But a new date has now been revealed, with Blackpool set to make the journey to the Stadium of Light on Tuesday, February 12 in a 7:45pm kick-off.

That means Sunderland will now face an away fixture against the Tangerines first, with the side making the journey to the North West on New Years' Day.

Ticket details for the game will be released in due course.

The clash will be the first time Blackpool have visited the Stadium of Light since December 28, 2010 where a brace from DJ Campbell saw them run out 2-0 winners.